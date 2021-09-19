Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,283 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Alphatec worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

ATEC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

