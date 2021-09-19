Sei Investments Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

TXRH opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

