Sei Investments Co. Has $1.59 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Denbury by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

