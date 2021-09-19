Sei Investments Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

