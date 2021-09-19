Sei Investments Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of MRC Global worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

