Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Meritor worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTOR. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE MTOR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

