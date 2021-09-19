Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

