Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

