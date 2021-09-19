Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

AVXL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

