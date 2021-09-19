Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

