Sei Investments Co. Purchases 31,234 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 579.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

