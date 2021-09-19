Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 10,097 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FirstService stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

