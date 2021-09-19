Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

