Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,365 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $308.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

