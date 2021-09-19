Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,462 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.