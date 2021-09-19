Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,420 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Textainer Group worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Textainer Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 345.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Textainer Group by 215.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TGH stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

