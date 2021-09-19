Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,925 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

