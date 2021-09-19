Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,727 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $100.35 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

