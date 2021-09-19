Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,879 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.