Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,335 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of PAR Technology worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $62.63 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

