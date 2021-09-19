Sei Investments Co. Sells 88,288 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 184.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 464,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

HUN stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

