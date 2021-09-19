Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,266 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

