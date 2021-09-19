Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.49 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.