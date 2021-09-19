Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NewMarket by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NewMarket by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.54 and a 200 day moving average of $346.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.