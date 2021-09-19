Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Criteo worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

