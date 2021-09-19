Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $694.80 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Serum has a market capitalization of $511.85 million and approximately $694.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00021380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

