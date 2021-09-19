Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

