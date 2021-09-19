ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $651.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.71 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

