Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Cap of $353,593.52

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $353,593.52 and $60,367.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

