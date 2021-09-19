Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after buying an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

