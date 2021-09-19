Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Expands By 45.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

