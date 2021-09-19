Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Drops By 28.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LIACF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

