Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Drops By 28.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LIACF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
About American Lithium
Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.