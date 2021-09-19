Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 29.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied UV by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

