Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Declines By 27.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,882,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

