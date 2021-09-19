Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Drops By 28.7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

