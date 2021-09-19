Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 28.5%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

