Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rises By 46.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,768.0 days.
ATGSF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.
About Autogrill
