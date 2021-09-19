Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Increases By 43.9%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $3.75 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts have commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

