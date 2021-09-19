Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 44.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BBDO opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

