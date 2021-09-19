Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Grows By 45.0%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 896,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CIB stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

