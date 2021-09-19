Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Grows By 40.0%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BEBE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

