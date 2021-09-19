Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Decreases By 29.0%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

