Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Grows By 36.4%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 10,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,447. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.