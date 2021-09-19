Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rises By 46.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

