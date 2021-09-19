Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Decreases By 32.6%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $8,793,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,436,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $12,314,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

