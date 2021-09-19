Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Decreases By 32.6%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $8,793,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,436,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $12,314,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

