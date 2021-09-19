Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Expands By 46.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
