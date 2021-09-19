Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Expands By 46.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

