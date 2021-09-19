Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Drops By 32.6%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 378,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,297. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

