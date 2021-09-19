Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 38.7%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CLPHY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. CLP has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

