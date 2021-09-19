Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Rises By 35.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CSCW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 832,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 191,801 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

