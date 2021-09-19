Short Interest in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Grows By 45.5%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

